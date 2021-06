Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 16:12 Hits: 9

Mathieu van der Poel fulfilled his late grandfather Raymond Poulidor's lifetime dream when he claimed the Tour de France yellow jersey following a stunning win in the second stage on Sunday.

