Friday, 25 June 2021

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris visited the Southern border on Friday as part of the negotiations to tackle migration and to address the crisis of hundreds of minors seeking asylum.

The official made an unannounced visit to Paso del Norte port of entry in El Paso, where she met with girls and toured the facility. However, her choice has been criticized as she avoided the hotpots of the migration crisis such as the Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio areas.

"The work that we have to do is the work of addressing the root causes, otherwise we’ll continue to see the effect, what is happening at the border," Harris said when asked about the crisis. The vice-president visited Guatemala and Mexico this month to urge migrants no to come to the U.S.

Biden's administration has declared it aims to address the root causes of migration yet it has continued to support financial projects that increase the militarization in the region, which sparks more violence as entire families attempt to flee their countries.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Mexico: U.S Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss migration. pic.twitter.com/Qeea3yU7Uu June 8, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-Vice-President-Kamala-Harris-Visits-Southern-Border-20210625-0015.html