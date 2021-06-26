European Leaders Strongly Reject Hungarian PM's Anti-LGTBIQ Law

Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 18:37 Hits: 6

On Friday, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen considered starting a violation claim against the widely criticized LGTBIQ+ harming law passed by Hungary's Parliament.

Von der Leyen added she had sent several letters to Budapest expressing her concern since the measure violates LGBTIQ+ community rights and European values.

EC President's statements came after 17 Heads of State and Government signed a declaration condemning the law, in the framework of the European Heads of State and Government Summit. The letter was pushed forward by the only openly gay President in the EU Xavier Bettel from Luxemburg, and Spain's President Pedro Sanchez.

Among the most strong statements against the law were those from Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Dutch PM Mark Rutte, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, and France's President Emmanuel Macron.

This Hungarian bill is a shame.



It discriminates people on the basis of their sexual orientation & goes against the EU's fundamental values.



We will not compromise.



I will use all the legal powers of @EU_Commission to ensure that the rights of all EU citizens are guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/RzWPpue0CD June 23, 2021

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban justified the law, claiming that the new provisions allow parents to take control of their children's education. The law bans minors from access to school workshops, books, and films related to sex and gender education issues. The bill was passed together with laws against pedophilia. Marches have broken out in Hungary since middle June to demand the end of all discriminatory measures harming gender and sexual orientation freedom.

#EU | A Pfizer Biontech vaccine will be evaluated in Europe for use on adolescents aged 12 to 15. pic.twitter.com/rQmsNnbInZ May 5, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/European-Leaders-Strongly-Reject-Hungarian-PMs-Anti-LGTBIQ-Law-20210626-0002.html