Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 19:17 Hits: 5

On Saturday, officials from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that Iran would be the first country in the Middle East to produce the Russian-developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

"The home-produced Sputnik V vaccine will join the general vaccination campaign next week," Iranian government's spokesman Ali Rabiei said.

Iran's newly elected President Ebrahim Raisi declared that his government will spare no effort to develop a rapid and effective vaccination campaign to reactivate the Persian country's economy.

Besides Russian Sputnik V, Iran has three domestically produced vaccines, and it is participating in Cuban-developed Soberana 02' vaccine's Phase III clinical trials.

#WATCH a short video from a vaccine manufacturing facility in Karaj, Alborz province. Agreement with Russian Direct Investment Fund allowed Iran to start production of #SputnikV today. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/xwaejlwh1T June 26, 2021

Last Jun. 13, the home-grown COVID-19 vaccine Coviran Barakat's emergency use was approved by the Iranian Health Ministry, which also declared it as the only available vaccine to immunize the population over 80 years of age.

Besides Coviran Barrkat, Iran has two other vaccine candidates: Razi Cov-Pars and Fajra, which are undergoing clinical trials, according to Health Minister Said Namaki, who also mentioned they hope to produce 20 million doses of Coviran Barakat a month by October.

As of Saturday morning, the Persian nation had reported over 3.21 million COVID-19 cases and 83,711 related deaths.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei received the first dose of the domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/KmBRNwO7Qh June 26, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Iran-To-Start-Production-of-COVID-19-Sputnik-V-Vaccine-20210626-0004.html