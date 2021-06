Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 08:46 Hits: 12

Keiko Fujimori, facing an election loss and possible jail sentence, has continued her claims of electoral fraud. A new judge has joined the electoral panel to restart the review of the vote.

