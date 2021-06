Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 07:20 Hits: 5

The price of Bitcoin dropped below the all-important $30,000-mark after China made several moves to rein in the cryptocurrency. The fall could trigger a sell-off, but experts say China isn't as important as it once was.

