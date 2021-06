Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 08:34 Hits: 5

There were not enough skilled workers in the Czech Republic before the coronavirus crisis hit the country. Now that the nation is in the process of reopening its economy, the problem is coming back with a vengeance.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/labor-shortages-are-back-to-haunt-czech-economy/a-57981402?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf