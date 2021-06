Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 10:02 Hits: 5

NATO forces are withdrawing from Afghanistan. But Kabul's neighbors have conflicting interests. The omens are not good for a country that has often suffered from its strategic location. What lies ahead for Afghanistan?

