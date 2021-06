Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 10:28 Hits: 5

The Security Council is bracing for a showdown over cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria. The UN's mandate over a sole crossing point is due to end in July.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/syria-un-draft-resolution-calls-for-more-cross-border-aid/a-58055007?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf