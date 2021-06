Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 15:25 Hits: 4

Much was made of Joachim Löw recalling two of the three players he axed after Russia 2018. Thomas Müller's return has shown just how pivotal he is to Germany, and he also has a message for England's Harry Kane.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/thomas-m%C3%BCller-germany-s-resurgent-raumdeuter-urges-harry-kane-to-be-patient/a-58056823?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf