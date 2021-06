Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 06:56 Hits: 11

The verdict in the Tarun Tejpal case, in which a former top magazine editor was acquitted of rape, highlights the fact that Indian courts almost always protect perpetrators. It's up to survivors to prove their innocence.

