PETALING JAYA (Bernama): The government will announce either tomorrow (June 28) or Tuesday (June 29) a more comprehensive form of assistance for various groups in the country who are affected by Phase One of movement control order under the National Recovery Plan to curb the spread of Covid-19. Read full story

