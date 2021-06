Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 22:10 Hits: 10

The lucrative sneaker resale market has created a new cult of sneaker enthusiasts who generate significant hype along with personal income, says a marketing lecturer.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/sneakers-shoes-resell-market-nike-adidas-air-jordan-yeezy-price-15089914