A boatman rescued a wooden box that was floating down the Ganges River, near Ghazipur in northern India’s Uttar Pradesh, on June 16. Inside was a baby girl, only 21 days old, surrounded by religious items and abandoned. The incident, captured in videos shared widely on social media, is just one of the latest cases of infant abandonment in India.

