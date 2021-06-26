Turkey: Climate change and pollution blamed for 'sea snot' in Marmara Sea

Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 13:45 Hits: 13

For several weeks, a thick layer of "sea snot" has covered the Sea of Marmara in Turkey. In fact, it's marine mucilage, a living organism toxic to humans and marine life, which has only just appeared for the first time in such large quantities. This disturbing phenomenon is linked to global warming and severe pollution, according to several experts.

