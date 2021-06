Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 10:28 Hits: 14

The U.N. World Food Program says southern Madagascar is in the throes of back-to-back droughts that are pushing 400,000 people toward starvation, and have already caused deaths from severe hunger.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210626-un-says-400-000-are-approaching-starvation-in-madagascar-amid-back-to-back-droughts