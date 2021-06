Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 17:54 Hits: 13

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock quit on Saturday after he was caught breaking Covid-19 rules by kissing and embracing an aide in his office, enraging colleagues and the public who have been living under lockdown.

