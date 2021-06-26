Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 16:10 Hits: 14

France is easing out of lockdown, but for sufferers of long Covid battling the symptoms provoked by the virus is still an ongoing fight. Our reporters met an elite athlete, an entire family and a seven-year-old girl who are all suffering from the long-term after-effects of contracting Covid-19. Yet despite an urgent need for a better understanding of this new and complex condition, scientists in France are struggling to get public funding for research into long Covid.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/reporters/20210626-fighting-long-covid-sufferers-in-france-search-for-answers