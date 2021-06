Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 15:49 Hits: 13

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd that gathered for a Pride parade in central Istanbul on Saturday, detaining some of those seeking to take part in an event banned by local authorities. Read full story

