Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 16:58 Hits: 14

PARIS (Reuters) - An LGBT Pride march drew thousands of people to the streets of Paris on Saturday, with many using the first event of its kind since the coronavirus pandemic to denounce the situation in Hungary. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/27/thousands-march-in-paris039-first-lgbt-pride-since-lockdown