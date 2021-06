Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 17:32 Hits: 13

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's health minister Matt Hancock has resigned after he admitted breaking COVID-19 guidance by kissing and embracing an aide in his office. Read full story

