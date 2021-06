Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 10:20 Hits: 5

LONDON: The British government is being urged by its own climate advisers to deliver on its promises to deal with climate change or risk undermining a key environmental summit that it is hosting at the end of the year. Among some 200 recommendations in a report published on Thursday (Jun 24), the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/uk-urged-to-deliver-on-policies-to-deal-with-climate-change-15083042