Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 13:06 Hits: 5

BRUSSELS: Germany and France will attempt to persuade EU leaders to relaunch regular meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Jun 24), in a controversial bid that Ukraine slammed as "dangerous". Berlin and Paris late Wednesday put forward a last-minute proposal for the bloc to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany--france-seek-eu-backing-on-putin-summit-bid--15083742