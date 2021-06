Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 17:12 Hits: 5

European Union leaders on Thursday (Jun 24) confronted their peer, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, over Hungary's new anti-LGBT law, stressing their commitment to defending gay rights and piling pressure on Budapest to step back.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/too-much-eu-leaders-confront-hungary-s-orban-over-new-anti-lgbt-15083090