Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 19:13 Hits: 4

The US economy grew at a solid 6.4 per cent rate in the first three months of the year, setting the stage for what economists believe may be the strongest year for the economy in about seven decades.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-economy-grows-6-4-in-q1-and-it-s-likely-just-the-start-15085590