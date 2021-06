Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 21:28 Hits: 5

A human rights activist and critic of the Palestinian Authority died on Thursday (Jun 24) after security forces stormed his house and violently arrested him, his family said, triggering angry protests in the occupied West Bank.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/rights-activist-dies-in-palestinian-authority-custody-15084840