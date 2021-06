Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 22:29 Hits: 5

Hundreds of unmarked graves have been found near a former Catholic boarding school for indigenous children in western Canada, less than a month after the discovery of the remains of 215 children in a mass grave near another school shocked the nation.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/canada-shaken-discovery-751-unmarked-graves-indigenous-school-15084924