Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 12:50 Hits: 5

SURFSIDE, Florida: Rescue workers frantically scoured the rubble of a collapsed apartment block in a Miami suburb for signs of life on Friday (Jun 25), after the oceanfront condominium dramatically crumpled in a matter of seconds, leaving four people dead and 159 unaccounted for. Miami-Dade Mayor ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/miami-condo-building-collapse-159-missing-florida-15092072