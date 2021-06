Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 15:21 Hits: 5

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, under growing pressure to explain his role in a vaccine deal with India's Bharat Biotech, said on Friday there were no irregularities in the contract for the Covaxin COVID-19 shot.

