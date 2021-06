Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 16:00 Hits: 5

SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain :The widow of U.S. software mogul John McAfee blamed U.S. authorities on Friday for his death in a Spanish prison where he was awaiting extradition to the United States and said he was not suicidal.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/software-entrepreneur-s-john-mcafee-widow-blames-us-for-death-15092928