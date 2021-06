Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 16:05 Hits: 5

The best way to prevent new variants of the coronavirus from evolving is to slow its transmission, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/prevent-transmission-to-prevent-covid-19-variants-who-says-15093004