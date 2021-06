Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 17:47 Hits: 5

The Delta coronavirus variant and its sibling Kappa have surged in Italy in the past month, accounting for nearly 17per cent of total COVID-19 cases, the national health institute ISS said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/delta-kappa-covid-19-variants-in-italy-15093200