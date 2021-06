Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 20:10 Hits: 5

VIENNA/PARIS :The U.N. nuclear watchdog on Friday demanded an immediate reply from Iran on whether it would extend a monitoring agreement that expired overnight, prompting an Iranian envoy to respond that Tehran was under no obligation to provide an answer.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iaea-demands-iran-answer-on-monitoring-deal--iran-says-not-obliged-to-reply-15094528