Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 23:30 Hits: 4

Today, many artists are making their personal vulnerabilities – not their music, their performances or their bodies – the centerpiece of their brands, says a professor.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/music-eilish-spears-lovato-gaga-metoo-abuse-mental-health-media-15090460