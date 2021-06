Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 00:40 Hits: 5

NEW YORK: Infectious disease experts are weighing the need for booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna mRNA-based vaccines for Americans who received Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine due to the increasing prevalence of the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant. A few say they have ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/booster-johnson-johnson-covid-19-vaccine-delta-variant-15095842