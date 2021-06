Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 09:47 Hits: 14

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is under pressure from a major business group and diplomats to scrap a travel ban on Europeans, as investment from the continent in the United States plunged by nearly a third last year. While countries in the European Union have reopened their borders to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/europe-eu-us-business-lift-travel-ban-revive-economy-15096718