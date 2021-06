Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 12:22 Hits: 13

Spaniards were allowed to ditch their face masks for a walk in the park or a trip to the beach on Saturday for the first time in more than a year, but some people were in no rush to dispense with their facial protection against COVID-19.

