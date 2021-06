Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 16:00 Hits: 4

Oil wells have created large wealth for three Native American tribes in North Dakota, but the drilling boom has complicated President Biden’s climate goals, and other tribes continue to speak out against fossil fuels.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2021/0625/U.S.-oil-rush-pits-Native-prosperity-against-climate-goals?icid=rss