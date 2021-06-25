Derek Chauvin Convicted to 22.5 Years for George Floyd's Death

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 21:57 Hits: 4

Former Minneapolis police Derek Chauvin was convicted to 22.5 years in jail over the death of George Floyd. Chauvin pressed the neck of the African American man for nine minutes until he stopped breathing.

Chauvin, 45, was sentenced for second-degree unintentional murders, a crime that can be penalized with up to 40 years in prison according to Minneapolis law. Last April the officer was found guilty on the accounts of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

However, it is expected that Chauvin will appeal amid widespread rejection to a sentence that the African American community thought it would be longer. George Floyd’s nephew Brandon Williams said following the sentence that “twenty-two years and a half is not enough. We deserve a life sentence."

On the other hand, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters at the Oval Office that the sentence seems appropriate. "I don't know all the circumstances that were considered, but it seems to me, under the guidelines, that seems to be appropriate," Biden said.

