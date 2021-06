Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 07:52 Hits: 5

The perpetrator reportedly stabbed passers-by indiscriminately and without warning in the city center. Police say a motive is still unclear but an Islamist connection is not being ruled out.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-3-people-killed-in-w%C3%BCrzburg-knife-attack/a-58052076?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf