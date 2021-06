Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 01:37 Hits: 4

The world's inability to provide enough COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries is a global failure that highlights injustice, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccines-who-pleads-poor-countries-shortage-15094270