Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 08:25 Hits: 5

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said he plans to meet soon with U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, who returned to Moscow this week after two months away from the post.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-ryabkov-sullivan-meeting-us-ambassador-normalize-relations/31327286.html