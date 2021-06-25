'He is white rage' CNN's Brianna Keilar trolls Tucker Carlson's argument about white rage being non-existent

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 19:20 Hits: 4

CNN's Brianna Keilar recently took aim at Fox News' Tucker Carlson after his recent rant challenging the existence of white rage. According to Carlson, there is no such thing as "white rage" but Keilar has news for him. She argues that he actually is the epitome of white rage.

On Thursday's broadcast of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the conservative news host sounded off with critical remarks about General Mark Milley. Carlson's scathing remarks were in response to Milley's support of critical race theory being added to the curriculum in military academies.

Carlson also asked his viewers how they could ban together and save the country before it becomes a hub for "Anti-White Mania." At one point during the segment, he even compared MSNBC's Michael Eric Dyson to controversial former KKK Grandwizard David Duke. According to Carlson, "only the colors have changed" where the two men are concerned.

Keilar opened her show with remarks addressing Carlson's late-night rant as she defended Milley. The CNN host noted that Milley is a high-ranking member of the armed forces for a reason as he served overseas in 10 separate tours.

"That is five years," she followed. "That is more time than Tucker Carlson spent at his probably third-choice boarding school."

She also offered a brief comparison of Carlson's military experience compared to Milley's.

Based on Carlson's actions on-air, he is a prime example of white rage. "Tucker Carlson didn't serve," she continued. "His biggest achievement is having nine lives in the world of cable news. Making a bowtie famous, and getting away with promoting conspiracy theories, night after night after night."

She added, "That isn't just a dog whistle. It's a white whistle." Following Carlson's mockery of "white rage" Keilar concluded "he pretends white rage doesn't exist. He is white rage!""

