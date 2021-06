Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 19:46 Hits: 4

The discovery of the unmarked graves of 751 people, many children, near a Catholic-run school for Indigenous children has renewed calls for an apology from the Vatican.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2021/0625/The-pope-needs-to-apologize.-Unmarked-graves-near-schools-roil-Canada?icid=rss