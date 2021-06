Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 15:59 Hits: 3

In most liberal democracies, publications such as Hong Kong's Apple Daily are usually seen as the unfortunate price to be paid for the right to freedom of expression. But with mainland China tightening its control over the territory, the tabloid was a pillar of that freedom, and now it is gone.

