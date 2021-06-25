Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for murder of George Floyd

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 20:48 Hits: 7

The day has finally come: The sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd when he kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020. Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison, despite pleas from the Floyd family and prosecutors' requests for a 30-year or more sentence. But the truth is despite how long he remains locked up, the family will never receive the justice they deserve because Floyd is no longer with them.

When sentencing Chauvin, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill gave his condolences to the family and said the sentence was “not based on emotion or sympathy.

“But at the same time I want to acknowledge the deep and tremendous pain that all the families are feeling, especially the Floyd family. You have our sympathies,” Cahill said. “It has been painful throughout Hennepin County, throughout the state of Minnesota, and even the country. But most importantly we need to recognize the pain of the Floyd family.”

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter on April 20, 2021. According to state officials, because Chauvin did not commit a “typical” version of each offense, he should have received a lengthier sentence. Backing up this sentiment, Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, delivered a heartbreaking plea for Chauvin to be given the maximum sentence possible for his role in Floyd’s murder, noting that his family has already been given a “life sentence.”

In his emotional, hard-to-watch plea, Philonise Floyd shared that he has not been able to sleep since his brother’s death. “I was a trucker and immediately my life changed forever,” he said, wiping away tears as he spoke. “I began to speak to the world for George.”

Additionally, he expressed the trauma associated with Floyd's killing and the video of Chauvin kneeling on his neck going viral worldwide. "For an entire year, I had to relive George being tortured to death every hour of the day, only taking naps and not knowing what a good night's sleep is anymore," Philonise Floyd said.

"With a smirk on his face … Officer Chauvin used excessive force and acted against his training. Chauvin had no regard for human life—George's life," he continued. He pleaded with the judge to give Chauvin the maximum sentence for each charge, or up to 75 years in prison without the possibility of parole. "My family and I have been given a life sentence," he said. "We will never be able to get George back."

Watch the emotional video of him urging the judge to extend Chauvin’s sentence below.

Warning: Video is extremely emotional.

“I wanted to know from the man himself: “Why? “What were you thinking? “What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother’s neck? “When you knew he posed no threat, when he was handcuffed, why didn’t you at least get up?”pic.twitter.com/Ax7xoJDlyY June 25, 2021

