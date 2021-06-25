Cheers and Jeers: Rum and Shots in Arms FRIDAY!

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 23:19 Hits: 6

I Feel Pretty and Witty and…

Pearls of wisdom as we head into the last weekend of Pride Month:

"To all transgender Americans watching at home, especially the young people: you're so brave. I want you to know your president has your back." —President Biden, speech to joint session of Congress, April 28 "Today I presided over the U.S. House. It was the first time in history that an openly-gay, Black member presided over Congress. Today was for the kids who wonder whether there's a place for them in this world, or whether they can really be anything when they grow up." —Rep. Mondaire Jones, Feb. 5 "If y'all want to get married, it's all right with me. I can't say it's worked out too damn well for those of us of the heterosexual persuasion." —Late Texas Gov. Ann Richards

“I was born of heterosexual parents. I was taught by heterosexual teachers in a fiercely heterosexual society. Television ads and newspaper ads [were] fiercely heterosexual. A society that puts down homosexuality. And why am I a homosexual if I’m affected by role models? I should have been a heterosexual. And no offense meant, but if teachers are going to affect you as role models there would be a lot of nuns running around the streets today.” —Harvey Milk "I'm really proud to have [my husband Chasten] by my side. I also want to take this chance to thank him for his many sacrifices and his support in making it possible for me to pursue public service." —First openly-gay cabinet member (Sec. of Transportation) Pete Buttigieg at his Senate confirmation hearing Still hoping Joe lights up the White House, like Barack did, before Pride Month ends. Still hoping Joe lights up the White House, like Barack did, before Pride Month ends. If homosexuality is a disease, let's all call in queer to work: Hello? Can't work today. Still queer.—Robin Tyler "I'm glad that I believe very fervently that Jesus would not be on the side of the gay bashers." —Desmond Tutu I had the experience with The Joy of Gay Sex, when it was being distributed in Canada, that a woman thought she was buying The Joy of Cooking. She went home and looked up "chicken" and was absolutely appalled. She created a tremendous fuss. —Author Edmund White

A tip 'o the tiara to the legion of straight supporters here at Daily Kos for your unequivocal support of the LGBTQ community, both within and beyond these crazy orange walls. Achieving equality isn't possible without you on board, and every victory we celebrate is yours, too. So, thanks. I've begun the paperwork to adopt all of you.

And now, our feature presentation...

Cheers and Jeers for Friday, June 25, 2021

By the Numbers:

9 days!!!

Days 'til Independence Day: 9

Percent of Americans polled by CBS News who believe there's still a lot or some discrimination against transgender Americans: 73%

Against gay and lesbian Americans: 68%

Number of people sent to emergency rooms each year between 2017-2019 after being physically assaulted by police or security guards, according to NBC News: 80,000

Percent of use-of-force incidents that ended in a trip to the ER: 43%

Factor by which the amount of furniture sent to landfills has increased in the last 35 years: 2x

Year John Flanagan's portrait of George Washington started appearing on the "heads" side of the quarter: 1932

Puppy Pic of the Day:Weekend plans…

D wnsiz d CH ERS to accepting less than half a loaf. I guess President Biden and the Republicans who always say yes right up until they vote no have reached some sort of deal on infrastructure. Biden wanted nearly $2 trillion, raised via tax increases on the rich to save our country from imminent structural collapse. Republicans wanted $5, raised via selling tickets to see Chuck Schumer do a swan dive from a 50-foot platform into a shot glass filled with pudding. So they met in the middle-ish:

The White House said the bipartisan agreement includes $579 billion in new spending for physical infrastructure that will be used for transit and rail networks, roads and bridges, and other investments. One point of agreement in the infrastructure compromise: this $!!#*%$! step is getting $!!#*%$! fixed. One point of agreement in the infrastructure compromise: this $!!#*%$! step is getting $!!#*%$! fixed. The proposal will be funded in part by more tax enforcement and redirecting emergency relief funds including unused unemployment benefits, the White House said. It provides $312 billion for transportation projects, $109 billion on roads and bridges and $66 billion on passenger and freight rail, according to a White House document confirmed by two congressional aides. "Neither side got everything they wanted in this deal. That's what it means to compromise and it reflects something important: it reflects consensus," Biden said.

Now, with Republicans on board, Democrats can proceed with the bill right up 'til the moment Republicans aren't on board and have once again owned the libs. That's what I like about life in these United States: the predictability.

JEERS to proving an old maxim correct…again. "A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes," goes the questionably-attributed saying. We saw that on display this week when liberal Senator and pin-up model Sheldon Whitehouse was gotcha'd by a reporter about his membership in a "whites-only" beach club. The ensuing SHOCK! OUTRAGE! and cries of HYPOCRISY! Flooded social media, and in a matter of minutes poor old Sheldon was branded a RACIST! Then, days later, the truth got its Nikes laced up and went for a leisurely stroll in pursuit:

"A representative of a local website recently caught me off guard by asking me about diversity at a beach club to which family members of mine belong. … At the time, I made the mistake of accepting her premise. I then checked the assertion and was assured that, first, the assertion was wrong, there is diversity in the membership and there are non-white club members; and second, that improving diversity remains a priority and an active task for the club's new board." Senator Whitehouse did not see that comin’. Senator Whitehouse did not see that comin’. Whitehouse continued: "There have been calls for me to resign from the club, which I understand. However, I have no membership to resign, nor will I ask my wife or any other family members to do so. First, they are on the right side of pushing for improvements. Second...my relationship with my family is not one in which I tell them what to do."

Or as Tucker Carlson will report tonight: "Senator Whitehouse snubs diversity, continues membership in exclusive whites-only beach club, which has not denied that orgies and baby-eating contests take place on weekends." You can set your watch by it.

CHEERS to the Wise Latina. Speaking of landmark SCOTUS events, Happy birthday (and many blessings on your camels) to Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who turns [Hrffrffrfr] today. She'll mark her twelfth year on the bench in August, and I think she's still doing a helluva job. She's not John Roberts, who promised to be an impartial "umpire" but immediately failed that test with Citizens United; or Clarence Thomas, the porn-addicted serial tax dodger with the tea party Stepford wife who's a walking conflict of interest; or Samuel Alito, the State of the Union mumble-grumbler who builds do-it-yourself underground star chambers in his spare time; or Neil Gorsuch, who never met a frozen-to-death man he didn’t love to throw the book at; or crybaby Brett Kavanaugh, who LOVES BEER; or that mystery lady who I know nothing about because Mitch McConnell rammed her confirmation through in a record 2.6 seconds (using one of those seconds to stop at a gas station and buy Kavanaugh some BEER I LOVE BEER!!!)

He chose…...wisely. He chose…...wisely.

So in honor of your birthday, Your Honor, we got you the best present we could think of: a summer off from sitting next to those weirdos starting next week.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

Table tennis match in The Netherlands, 1979.. ???? pic.twitter.com/K6M51yfiyr June 22, 2021

-

CHEERS to gastronomical greetings. On June 26, 1963, President Kennedy delivered a speech in then-West Berlin where he said, famously: "Ich bin ein Berliner!" Over the years many people have erroneously said that he was calling himself a jelly doughnut, but that’s not true—he was referring to himself as a citizen of Berlin. Unfortunately, things later turned awkward when, after his speech, he said he was so hungry he could eat half a dozen Frankfurters and sent residents of that city fleeing to their cellars.

CHEERS to home vegetation. As far as TV goes, Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow will be competing tonight with the virtual Daytime Emmy Awards (8pm on CBS), and all I can say is, if Marlena doesn’t win for Days of Our Lives I’m going to bury the Emmy voters alive after having their babies that will all have evil twins who are possessed by the devil. Then at 10 on HBO’s Real Time, libertarian snowflake Bill Maher talks with Quentin Tarantino, Dan Carlin, and Max Brooks.

Big Stanley Cup semifinal between New York and Tampa Bay tonight at 8, now tied 3 games each.

The most popular movies and home videos, new and old, are all reviewed here at Rotten Tomatoes. Sports schedules: MLB here, the NHL Stanley Cup semis here, WNBA here, and the NBA here. The finals of the Women's Gymnastics Olympic trials are Sunday night at 8:30 on NBC, but not before the Women's PGA Championship airs from 3 to 6, but not before the Track and Field finals happen Saturday at 9, but not before the Men's Gymnastics finals happen Saturday at 4. Got that? There will be a quiz Monday.

On 60 Minutes: an encore report on the last living prosecutor at the Nuremberg Trials. And John Oliver has a new edition of HBO's Last Week Tonight lined up Sunday night at 11.

Now here's your Sunday morning lineup:

Meet the Press: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY); Sen. Bill Cassidy (CULT-LA). Also Sunday: results of a focus group of conspiracy theorist magnets who claim the COVID-19 vaccine turns them human. (It doesn’t.) Also Sunday: results of a focus group of conspiracy theorist magnets who claim the COVID-19 vaccine turns them human. (It doesn’t.) This Week: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on the sentencing (22 years) of Derek Chauvin; Sen. Rob Portman (CULT-OH); CNN's State of the Union: White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond; Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT). Face the Nation: Cedric Richmond; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR); former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Fox GOP Talking Points Sunday: Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Happy viewing!

Fifteen years ago in C&J: June 25, 2006

JEERS to mixed signals. Yesterday the Senate wouldn't consider a withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq. Yesterday the Pentagon considered a reduction of U.S. troops from Iraq. Withdrawal...reduction. Withdrawal...reduction. Let's call the whole thing off.

-

The lottery is fun for the whole family. Well, maybe not for the one who gets the black spot, but other than that….

CHEERS to the growing season. A quick reminder that Sunday morning, June 27th, at 10am, everybody—you included—needs to meet at the city square (between the post office and the bank) for the annual lottery.

Please get there promptly (I'm looking at you, Tessie Hutchinson, the breakfast dishes can wait) so we can start picking the ballots out of the hat and determine who has the black spot. Once the action starts, follow the guidelines set by the safety department: lift only those rocks that won’t cause back strain or wrist injury. ("If it's too big for thee, leave it be.") Let's try to finish up by noon so we can all go home and enjoy a nice midday supper, shall we? Also: Sunday is the day to slap a new "Lottery In June, Corn Be Heavy Soon" bumper sticker on your car, per city ordinance. And don’t forget sunscreen—those UV rays can kill ya.

Have a great weekend. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

