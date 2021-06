Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 08:04 Hits: 6

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the promotion of the current Secretary of Security was ″to improve national security." It comes after pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily closed this week.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/promotion-for-hong-kong-security-chief-in-cabinet-reshuffle/a-58040463?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf