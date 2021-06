Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 04:20 Hits: 5

Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani faces the cold reality of the end of US military presence in Afghanistan Friday when he meets with President Joe Biden in the White House.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210625-afghan-president-to-visit-white-house-as-us-troop-withdrawal-looms