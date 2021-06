Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 02:03 Hits: 5

European Union leaders failed to agree on a proposal by France and Germany to hold a summit soon with Russian President Vladimir Putin after Poland and Baltic countries said it would send the wrong message as East-West ties deteriorate.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210625-eu-leaders-reject-france-germany-proposal-for-summit-with-putin